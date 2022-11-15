Top Five Plays of the Week (11-14-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Binghamton University basketball player Jacob Falko dunks over a defender during his team’s win over Cazenovia

#4 - Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso completes a long touchdown pass to Jay Pipher in their Section Championship win over Chenango Forks

#3 - Tioga running back Drew Macumber breaks off a long touchdown run in his team’s Section Title win over Delhi

#2 - Union-Endicott’s Qymani Viera-Powell breaks multiple tackles on a long touchdown run during his team’s Section Championship win over Vestal

#1 - Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has two long touchdown runs as his team wins the Section Championship over Chenango Forks

