Woman sentenced for attempted burglary in Johnson City

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a woman for a violent felony on Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office announced Amanda R. Hoyt, 32, of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Hoyt illegally entered an apartment on St. Charles Street in Johnson City and struck a resident in the arm with a hammer causing an injury during an argument. Property was stolen from the residence.

The district attorney’s office noted Hoyt was convicted of attempted robbery in the second degree in 2015 in Broome County.

“All citizens have a right to feel safe in their homes,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “When violent criminals act as if they are above the law, they will be held accountable.”

The case was investigated and charged by the Johnson City Police Department.

