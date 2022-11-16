Avelo Airlines to host reception before inaugural flight to Florida

The event begins at 6 p.m.
(Avelo Airlines)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WBNG) -- Today is the day!

Weather permitting, Avelo Airlines will launch its first flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to the Sunshine State around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Remarks from Avelo Airlines, Broome County officials and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce will be made before the takeoff.

There will be a reception at the former restaurant at the Greater Binghamton Airport and will feature live music, the Mello Avelo beer by Beer Tree and Pleasant Valley Wine samples, hors d’oeuvers and desserts. There will also be a raffle drawing for a pair of free flight vouchers.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s inaugural flight will go to Orlando. Flights were previously scheduled for Fort Myers, but those plans were postponed due to damages caused by category four Hurricane Ian. The hurricane claimed the lives of 100 people.

The trips to Florida were announced in August by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

The airport is located at 2354 Airport Rd. in the Town of Maine.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Woman sentenced for attempted burglary in Johnson City
CDC says Broome County has ‘high’ level COVID-19 again
Batch Coffee Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Community welcomes new coffee shop ‘Batch Coffee’
Tioga Central School teacher surprised with $500 worth of school supplies

Latest News

BCSD BOE Meeting
Binghamton BOE decides the future of Roosevelt Elementary
TIOGA TEACHER RECEIVES SUPPLIES
Tioga Central School teacher surprised with $500 worth of school supplies
Tioga Central School teacher surprised with $500 worth of school supplies
Hundreds gather for the 26th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon.
Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce honors local business, community leaders