Avelo Airlines to host reception before inaugural flight to Florida

MAINE (WBNG) -- Today is the day!

Weather permitting, Avelo Airlines will launch its first flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to the Sunshine State around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Remarks from Avelo Airlines, Broome County officials and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce will be made before the takeoff.

There will be a reception at the former restaurant at the Greater Binghamton Airport and will feature live music, the Mello Avelo beer by Beer Tree and Pleasant Valley Wine samples, hors d’oeuvers and desserts. There will also be a raffle drawing for a pair of free flight vouchers.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s inaugural flight will go to Orlando. Flights were previously scheduled for Fort Myers, but those plans were postponed due to damages caused by category four Hurricane Ian. The hurricane claimed the lives of 100 people.

The trips to Florida were announced in August by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

The airport is located at 2354 Airport Rd. in the Town of Maine.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.