Binghamton City School District Board of Education holds meeting to discuss feasibility study

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton city school district board of Education held a board meeting this evening to conduct school business along with discussing plans for their feasibility study, which may include having to close one of Binghamton’s elementary schools.

The decision to possibly close down one of the schools in the district came after the decline in enrollment to local schools, as well as budget and dis-repair problems to buildings.

Dozens of families from the surrounding schools came to voice their concerns over the possibility of closing a school from the district.

“I’ve heard these presentations and I do not know why we are doing this - the savings from closing a school is a little over one percent the district’s budget. This has been according to what has been presented”

During the meeting, the board looked at presentations on what should be done with Roosevelt Elementary School.

Another member of the school district spoke on the needs and resources of students being far greater now than a few years ago.

“Now is not the time to limit resources and make class sizes larger - now is the time to make class sizes smaller. you cannot make tonights decision based off of logic from years ago when closing the school was the natural next step beacsue todays students needs are that much greater”

After hearing remarks from the community and going over presentations and planning, the board decided to wait on making any motions regarding the feasibility plan.

