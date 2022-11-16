Binghamton men’s basketball falls on the road against Maryland, 76-52

Nov. 15, 2022
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 19 points, Hakim Hart scored all 13 of his in the first half and Maryland coasted to a 76-52 win over Binghamton. Donta Scott added 10 points for the Terrapins and the three double-figure scorers combined for 24 rebounds. John McGriff led Binghamton with 12 points. Reese and Jahmir Young combined for the first eight points of the game, and a Reese jumper made it 31-8 with just under six minutes to go in the first half. Hart’s layup made it 44-23 at the half. Binghamton briefly cut the deficit to 19 early in the second half, but a 14-4 run had it at 65-33 just past the midway point.

