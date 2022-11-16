Bouts of snow showers

While staying chilly
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers from time to time. Low: 24-29

Thursday: A few snow showers possible. A snow squall or two is also possible. Breezy at times. Chance of snow is 30%. High: 34-38

Thursday Night: A few snow showers are possible. Low: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

A few snow showers are possible tonight with lows staying in the 20s to near 30.

Thursday a weak trough looks to drop through and could bring some snow showers, or even a few squalls, to the area in the afternoon. We do not anticipate significant accumulations of snow, but remember that squalls are extremely dangerous to drive in. Visibility can be significantly reduced and road conditions can turn slippery in a matter of minutes. Winds could gust 25-30mph at times during the day as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

SNOW SHOWERS DRIFT THROUGH
SNOW SHOWERS DRIFT THROUGH(WBNG)

Friday could still see a few snow showers or squalls with highs in the mid 30s. Our weekend looks quiet but cold with highs in the low 30s. Early next week also looks tranquil with moderating temps back to the 40-45 degree range.

