Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce honors local business, community leaders

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce presented three awards to a local business and community leaders making a difference.

Hundreds of people gathered for the 26th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon to show appreciation for those making a positive impact in the community.

“It’s incredible that we’ve been doing this event this long,” said President and CEO of the Leadership Alliance. “It’s an event where we just get to take a pause, take a moment to reflect on the year and celebrate the community.”

Those being recognized include the Children’s Home, Support Black Business 607 and Levene Gouldin and Thompson, LLP.

The Children’s Home was honored with the Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award for keeping children connected to their families and communities, facilitating and supporting adoptions and for its work at the Southern Tier Community Center.

“It’s such an honor to work in this community and to be a part of so many wonderful businesses and community leaders coming together to celebrate the richness of our area,” said Children’s Home President and CEO George Dermody.

Support Black Business 607 was honored with the Community Advocate of the Year Award -- recognizing founder Sula Burns’ dedication to support and elevate the businesses of POC, while promoting equality.

“I like that people are saying ‘what can we do better? How can we be more equitable? How can we be more inclusive,’” said Burns. “If the question isn’t asked, how can we have the answer.”

The Corporate Citizen of the Year Award went to Scott Kurkoski, Managing Partner of Levene Gouldin & Thompson. The law firm was honored for its involvement and contributions to a variety of organizations, as well as its LGT Tennis Challenger event bringing life to the community.

“From the very beginning, of our firm, which goes back 100 years, our attorneys and staff have been making contributions to this area,” said Kurkoski. “Making it a better place to live and work.”

