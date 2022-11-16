How to identify and manage seasonal affective disorder

By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - For several days in October and November, we had some unseasonably warm weather in the Southern Tier, but now winter is here and with that comes seasonal affective disorder -- also known as S.A.D. It’s something millions of Americans have to deal with during the colder months. Counselor and Founder of the Hope Center in Kirkwood, Kevin Hope, explains how to identify the symptoms of S.A.D. and how to manage them.

