More mixed showers

It’s going to get COLD!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Winter Weather Advisory until 7 AM for Bradford, Broome, Cortland, Susquehanna, Tioga, Tompkins

and northern Wayne Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-T” snow, 0-.05″ rain 30% High 42 (38-44)

Wind W 10-20 mph

An exiting low will give us clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers Wednesday. As colder

air moves in, we’ll have snow showers Wednesday night.

Wind and cold means lake effect snow showers Thursday into Friday.

Cold and quiet Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing. A low to our north will give us a few

snow showers Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday with more sunshine Tuesday. A little warmer Tuesday with

highs near 40.

