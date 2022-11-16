Owego Police say shots fired incident ruled accidental

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego Police have ruled a shots fired investigation as an accident.

The Owego Police Department said it was dispatched the area of North Avenue and George Street for a report of someone who was shot. Police found the victim and provided first aid to him. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Police said an investigation determined that the gunshot injury was an accidental discharge. Officers recovered the fire firearm that went off in the incident.

The investigation is continuing but police said there is no threat to the public.

