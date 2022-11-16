Sabres drop sixth-straight game in 5-4 loss to Vancouver

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) and Vancouver Canucks center Nils Aman (88) battle...
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) and Vancouver Canucks center Nils Aman (88) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves. Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres. Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Tage Thompson tallied two assists. Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots. Buffalo has lost six in a row after a winless four-game homestand.

