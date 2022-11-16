Tioga Central School teacher surprised with $500 worth of school supplies

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA (WBNG) - A Tioga Central School teacher received a special surprise Tuesday morning after her entire classroom wish list was fulfilled.

Jessie Kolakowski is a special education history teacher who subscribed to “Teach Starter,” which is a teaching resource website. Kolakowski entered a give-away the company was hosting and was awarded $500 worth of school supplies after being selected.

Jeanne Sager, who is part of the Teach Starter team, delivered the supplies to Kolakowski’s classroom, which included items like fidget spinners and books. She said she hopes this will help relieve some of the financial burden teachers often face while purchasing items for their students.

“We realize that a lot of teachers are buying their own classroom supplies. This is a huge issue across the United States,” said Sager. “We’re inspired at Teach Starter by the amazing work that is being done in classrooms. Hearing from Jessie, how she thinks about bringing these things in the classroom and spending her own money, and seeing it has an impact on the children’s lives and their education. The things teachers do every day that we don’t really realize that they do is the stuff that keeps us going at Teach Starter.”

Kolakowski said everything received will be shared with other teachers within the district.

“The nice thing is this isn’t just for me; this is for my entire school community because at Tioga we are a community. That’s the biggest thing,” she said. “A lot of this is probably going to be spread out amongst the other teachers so they’re able to have fidget toys in the classroom, things that can help kids decompress when they need to.”

More information about Teach Starter can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Courtesy: Mark Miner
Multiple crews respond to fire in Vestal
Woman sentenced for attempted burglary in Johnson City
Johnson City man gets prison for slashing his own child’s grandfather with knife, broken glass
Batch Coffee Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Community welcomes new coffee shop ‘Batch Coffee’

Latest News

TIOGA TEACHER RECEIVES SUPPLIES
Tioga Central School teacher surprised with $500 worth of school supplies
Hundreds gather for the 26th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon.
Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce honors local business, community leaders
Woman sentenced for attempted burglary in Johnson City
Tioga County man pleads guilty to enticing 10-year-old for sex