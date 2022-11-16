Tioga Central School teacher surprised with $500 worth of school supplies

TIOGA (WBNG) - A Tioga Central School teacher received a special surprise Tuesday morning after her entire classroom wish list was fulfilled.

Jessie Kolakowski is a special education history teacher who subscribed to “Teach Starter,” which is a teaching resource website. Kolakowski entered a give-away the company was hosting and was awarded $500 worth of school supplies after being selected.

Jeanne Sager, who is part of the Teach Starter team, delivered the supplies to Kolakowski’s classroom, which included items like fidget spinners and books. She said she hopes this will help relieve some of the financial burden teachers often face while purchasing items for their students.

“We realize that a lot of teachers are buying their own classroom supplies. This is a huge issue across the United States,” said Sager. “We’re inspired at Teach Starter by the amazing work that is being done in classrooms. Hearing from Jessie, how she thinks about bringing these things in the classroom and spending her own money, and seeing it has an impact on the children’s lives and their education. The things teachers do every day that we don’t really realize that they do is the stuff that keeps us going at Teach Starter.”

Kolakowski said everything received will be shared with other teachers within the district.

“The nice thing is this isn’t just for me; this is for my entire school community because at Tioga we are a community. That’s the biggest thing,” she said. “A lot of this is probably going to be spread out amongst the other teachers so they’re able to have fidget toys in the classroom, things that can help kids decompress when they need to.”

More information about Teach Starter can be found here.

