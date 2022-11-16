Unintentional injuries lead causes of death for ages 25-44, CDC says

The death rate in this age range has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.
The death rate in this age range has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death among adults ages 25 to 44, according to new data published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death rate for this age group, now mostly comprised of millennials, has reportedly been rising for nearly a decade but has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.

Blacks, whites and Hispanics all had increased deaths due to unintentional injuries and heart disease in recent years.

But rates of death from unintentional injuries, which include drug overdoses, rose most drastically among Black adults.

And while suicide death rates have stabilized for whites, they’ve continued to increase among Black and Hispanic adults in this age group.

