You Ask, We Answer: Greenway project progress, new Vestal Parkway traffic signal

(WBNG)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Construction on Vestal Parkway has been underway for months now, but when will it end?

New York State Department of Transportation Region 9 Public Information Specialist Scott Cook said the project is still on schedule to be completed in the summer of 2023.

However, there’s a new addition in the area where construction has been underway; A brand new traffic light signal at the intersection of Vestal Parkway East and Plaza Drive.

The light is operational as of Tuesday morning, and Cook said it’s there to stay.

“It’s part of the Greenway Project in order to enhance safety for the pedestrians, bicyclist and the motorist. Without a stoplight there, people coming down Plaza Drive tend to make that rolling right, and you don’t want that happening if somebody is coming across the street on a bike or on foot. So, we have crosswalks in there and we have traffic signals in there.”

Cook said the signal has been made operational this early on to help motorists become familiar with it before the Greenway opens officially.

If you have questions about our community that you'd like answered, you can send us an email at weanswer@wbng.com and tune in each Wednesday night at 6 for "You Ask, We Answer."

