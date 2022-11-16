You can take home a brick from the Crocker Homestead demolition; here’s how

The Agency is hosting the ‘Get-A-Brick’ Day
(N/A)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A piece of history could be yours.

On Thursday, The Agency and LeChase Construction will host a “Get-A-Brick” Day for community members who would like a piece of the currently-being-demolished Crocker Homestead on Watson Boulevard in Johnson City. The event begins at 11 a.m.

It will be a limit of one or two bricks per person to maximize the number of people who can receive one.

The Agency said it would like to remind interested residents that the area is an active construction site and safety protocols will need to be followed. Community members are asked to park in the lower left parking lot and will need to utilize the Barton Avenue entrance to access the lot.

Demolition on the former IBM Country Club and Crocker Homestead began on Nov. 8 after more than a decade of vacancy. The gratified and decaying site was laid vacant after the 2006 Flood. In its place are plans for affordable housing.

The Broome County Industrial Development Agency purchased the property in January 2022 and received multiple bids on what the site should become before housing was selected. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used to redevelop the site.

The building was also previously condemned.

The Agency and LeChase Construction are overseeing the demolition.

