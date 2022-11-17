2 found dead in vehicle outside Chemung County apartments

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMIRA, NY (WBNG) -- Two bodies were found in a vehicle in Chemung County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Cherrywood Manor apartments parking lot for a report of two people being found in a vehicle unresponsive.

Authorities said upon the arrival of officers and medical staff, both people were determined to be dead.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the deceased. The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 607-737-2933.

