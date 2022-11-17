Binghamton women’s basketball cruises by Pitt at Johnstown 71-45

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s basketball team remained undefeated at home this season with a 71-45 win over the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

Early on, the game was close as the Bearcats led by eight heading into halftime after being outscored in the second quarter. Following halftime though, Binghamton outscored Pitt at Johnstown by eighteen points in the second half to pull away for good.

Genevieve Coleman scored a game-high 20 points for Binghamton on 8-for-10 shooting while Denai Bowman was the Bearcats other scorer in double figures as she added 12 points.

Peyton Alazaus led the Mountain Cats with 14 points.

Next up for Binghamton they travel to Canisius College on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off.

