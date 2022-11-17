Binghamton women’s basketball cruises by Pitt at Johnstown 71-45

Binghamton senior guard Denai Bowman (1) drives down the lane during her team's win over Pitt...
Binghamton senior guard Denai Bowman (1) drives down the lane during her team's win over Pitt at Johnstown.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s basketball team remained undefeated at home this season with a 71-45 win over the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

Early on, the game was close as the Bearcats led by eight heading into halftime after being outscored in the second quarter. Following halftime though, Binghamton outscored Pitt at Johnstown by eighteen points in the second half to pull away for good.

Genevieve Coleman scored a game-high 20 points for Binghamton on 8-for-10 shooting while Denai Bowman was the Bearcats other scorer in double figures as she added 12 points.

Peyton Alazaus led the Mountain Cats with 14 points.

Next up for Binghamton they travel to Canisius College on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Woman sentenced for attempted burglary in Johnson City
CDC says Broome County has ‘high’ level COVID-19 again
Batch Coffee Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Community welcomes new coffee shop ‘Batch Coffee’
BCSD BOE Meeting
Binghamton BOE decides the future of Roosevelt Elementary

Latest News

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo hits into a fielder's choice during the fifth inning of a...
Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract
Binghamton Bearcats Basketball
Binghamton men’s basketball falls on the road against Maryland, 76-52
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) and Vancouver Canucks center Nils Aman (88) battle...
Sabres drop sixth-straight game in 5-4 loss to Vancouver
Top Five Plays of the Week (11-14-22)