Endwell comedian to share spotlight with James Corden on The Late Late Show
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- A Maine-Endwell High School grad and local comedian will shine on the national stage tonight
According to her Facebook page, Erica Spera will be on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS. The showtime is 12:37 a.m. Saturday.
Spera said she will be doing standup. Her act will also be viewable on YouTube.
According to her website, Spera was named a 2017 TBS Comic to watch as part of the NY Comedy Festival.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.