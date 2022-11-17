Endwell comedian to share spotlight with James Corden on The Late Late Show

(WBNG) -- A Maine-Endwell High School grad and local comedian will shine on the national stage tonight

According to her Facebook page, Erica Spera will be on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS. The showtime is 12:37 a.m. Saturday.

TOMORROW NIGHT! Excited to announce I’ll be doing standup on The Late Late Show with James Corden ! (Will also be available to watch on YouTube if you’re like me and don’t have cable) Posted by Erica Spera on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Spera said she will be doing standup. Her act will also be viewable on YouTube.

According to her website, Spera was named a 2017 TBS Comic to watch as part of the NY Comedy Festival.

