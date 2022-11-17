Fill a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - Operation Christmas Child is underway and Samaritans Purse is looking for shoebox donors.

Operation Christmas is a national effort to help children in need during the holidays by providing them with a variety of gifts.

From now until Monday, Nov. 21 shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items can be dropped off at designated locations. One of those locations is the Calvary Community Church on 780 Harry L. Drive in Johnson City.

“We will be here from 3 to 6pm until Friday. Saturday, Sunday and Monday the hours are different so check the website,” said Central Drop-Off Team Leader Heidi Bell. “To get involved, stop by, grab a shoebox, pick up one for yourself just at the dollar store and fill the box for us.”

The hours for the Calvary Community Church drop-off location are as follows:

Thu, Nov. 17: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 18: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 19: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 20: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

A step-by-step video on how to pack a box as well as other drop-off locations can be found on samaritanspurse.org.

