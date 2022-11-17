Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holds reception for first inaugural Avelo flight

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce held a reception this evening at the Greater Binghamton Airport for Avelo Airlines inaugural flight out of Binghamton.

Families came to board the flight earlier this evening to depart for Orlando Florida.

A 12 News crew was able to get a look at the inside of the Boeing next-generation 737 aircraft to get a look at the ride.

12 News spoke with Mark Hefner, commissioner of aviation at the Greater Binghamton Airport about what this means for the airport going forward.

“With the Avelo flights moving forward i think there is only growth from here, so as long as our community continues to support this flight, we have the opportunity to have more flights. so, support what we have to Orlando right now, book your tickets at aveloair.com and we’ll have the opportunity for more flights.” said Mark Hefner.

Avelo is the only airline at BMG offering non-stop service to Orlando and continues to provide new flights by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country.

This new route will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

