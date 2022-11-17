Is there any snow accumulation in our forecast?

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lake flakes taper early. Low: 22-28

Friday: Sun and clouds. 40% chance of a few snow showers. A snow squall is possible. High: 31-35

Friday Night: Breezy and cold. Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 17-23

Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect flakes come to an end early tonight and skies turn variably cloudy to clear. Lows drop into the 20s.

Friday could still see a few snow showers or squalls with highs in the mid 30s. It will be breezy at times with highs in the low to mid 30s. Southwest winds help keep the lake effect snow out of our area and should allow for some clearing. It will be cold Friday night with lows in the teens to low 20s.

Our weekend looks quiet but cold with highs in the low 30s Saturday. We should see a fair amount of sun, too! Sunday may see a few snow showers, too, but highs remain near 30.

Most of next week look quiet! This would be great news for Thanksgiving travelers around our region. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s then slowly jump into the low and mid 40s by midweek. Thanksgiving still looks quiet, but highs look to be in the upper 30s to around 40.

