THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. 0-1″ 30% High 36 (32-38) Wind W 10-20 mph

Wind and cold means lake effect snow showers Thursday into Friday. Accumulations will be light,

but there could be some heavier bursts of snow.

Cold and quiet Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing. A low to our north will give us a few

snow showers Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A little warmer Tuesday into Wednesday with highs

near 40.

