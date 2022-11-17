Local woman helps over 50 families for the holidays through Facebook group

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A local woman is giving back to the community this holiday season.

Nikki Marie Pitts said she noticed a need for older youth in the community after she realized some organizations that often help families during the holidays have certain age limits. She said she wanted to do something that would help reach families of all ages -- leading her to create Facebook group “Sleigh Sisters 607.”

“I came up with the idea around mid-October, and it took off,” she said. “I’ve been in a situation where I could not provide for my children and to have that burden lifted off of you during the holiday season, it’s such a relief. It’s so important because every child deserves a Christmas.”

The group now has close to 400 members, and with the help of her friend Jennifer Tauterouff, Pitts said they have sponsored over 50 local families for the holidays.

Through Tauterouff’s business “All Thingz Beautiful,” she is helping collect donations to go towards the families.

The boutique goes live on Facebook multiple days throughout the week, where people are able to purchase donations of a variety of items.

“We give a claim word, and you put the claim word in the comments if you’d like to donate,” said Tauterouff. “You would put donate next to the comment, we take that item and we put it in the donation bin to be donated.”

However, Pitts says she is looking for more donations, other sponsors and businesses to partner with because there is currently a wait list of families still seeking assistance.

She said anything from clothing, hygiene products, toys, gift cards, monetary donations, gift bags and gift wrap are welcome.

“I probably have I would say 50 more children on there waiting,” said Pitts. “So, the importance of donating, sponsoring, anything so we can get those children’s wishlists fulfilled would be amazing.”

The deadline for collecting donations is Thursday, Dec. 1, but Pitts said if there is an outpouring of help for families in need, she will extend that deadline. The gifts will be personally distributed to families closer to Christmas Day.

People interested in donating can contact Nikki Marie Pitts through the Sleigh Sisters 607 Facebook page.

