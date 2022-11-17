Nick Lang - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - “I don’t think anyone is catching Nick when he gets into the open field.”

It’s become a usual sight at Union-Endicott football games this year. Number nine running all alone down the field scoring touchdowns that are longer than most drives.

That player is senior back Nick Lang, who always seems to find the open field.

“Usually when I see one my big lineman, they’re just running right in front of me, and I see them take one guy out and there’s just green grass right in front of me. So I just keep running and no one is catching me,” said Lang.

Nick is one of the most explosive backs in Section Four, as he’s had multiple 70 plus yard touchdown runs this season.

“To know that I got him to pick up my slack the way he does is just so comforting and it’s amazing to watch him run by me for 80 yards into the endzone,” added Union-Endicott senior quarterback Max Sementelli.

But even though those plays would be career moments for most players, Nick expects more.

“It feels good just running by everybody. I get to show how fast I am and got all my blockers leading me the way to the endzone so it feels good. But once again, it’s what you’re supposed to do. It’s what should happen every time,” explained Lang.

While those are lofty aspirations, Nick lives up to the words, especially in the biggest moments.

When the Tigers played rival Vestal in the regular season it was Nick who returned a punt for a touchdown, providing the difference in the 12-7 win.

But when he thinks back to that season-defining night, it’s not his play that stands out most to him.

“I’d say against Vestal the first time we played them. The game sealing interception that Letrail had. That was huge. Sealed the game right up for us. They were in field goal range could have gotten the field goal but we took it home,” said Lang.

That selfless attitude is not a surprise to those around him.

“He counts on his teammates too. So he’s not a person who gets upset when his number is not called. He’s a great supporter of all his teammates,” added Union-Endicott head coach Tom Baleno.

Now Nick and Union-Endicott are into the state tournament after winning the Section 4 Class A title. The Tigers are on a nine-game winning streak and feeling confident heading into their matchup with West Genesee this Friday.

But Nick is making sure the team isn’t complacent and understands the goal.

“It feels good but once again I expect that out of us because we’re a great team, good coaches. We’re like a brotherhood over here so everything we do is together. We win together we lose together,” said Lang.

Because at Union-Endicott, making big plays is just business as usual.

