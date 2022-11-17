Police identify man found dead at Waverly Glen Park

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAVERLY, NY (WBNG) -- The Waverly Police Department investigated an unattended death on Nov. 10.

On Thursday, police identified the body as Thomas F. Bellows Jr., 30, of Waverly. He was found dead at Waverly Glen Park.

Authorities said no foul has been indicated following based on their investigation.

Several agencies assisted the Waverly Police Department in its search and rescue efforts.

