SUNY-wide funding for hiring initiative, BU gets millions

VESTAL (WBNG) - Over at Binghamton University, the school is one of many SUNY institutions on the receiving end for millions of SUNY-wide funding.

This is the latest SUNY-wide faculty hiring initiative, which totals $53 million. Over at BU, it’s receiving $6.5 million.

For fall 2023, Provost Donald Hall said the university is looking for 30 replacement hires as well as 36 new hires. Hall said the funding will be focused on STEM education.

“Well that actually was the expectation from the governor is that this really in the service of doubling our statewide research output at the universities over this next five to seven years,” said Hall. “We chose those areas that are most likely to be federally or state funded.”

12 News asked the provost if a hiring initiative could lead to additions in infrastructure, such as buildings. He said in an optimal situation, it would be in the cards.

“We’re hoping so,” said Hall. “If, in fact, this becomes the first of several new hiring tranches of money from the state, we’re really going to be pressed for space. So we have submitted to the SUNY system a plan for growth over the next five to seven years that would involve several more big hiring initiatives but could also involve several new major buildings for campus. That’s still to be seen.”

When it comes to hiring, searches have launched for fall 2023 applicants. The roles include benefits.

