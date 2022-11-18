Authorities reveal names of 2 found dead outside Chemung County apartments

ELMIRA, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people that were found dead in a vehicle outside of an Elmira apartment complex on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the deceased are 18-year-old Tayler E. Nemier and 34-year-old Ronald E. Hyrne. Authorities noted Nemier was a resident of the Cherrywood Manor apartments, where the two were found dead in the parking lot of. The office said Hyrne recently moved to Elmira from Tennessee.

Authorities said there are no obvious signs to indicate a cause of death but an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday. Toxicology has also been requested.

Anyone who knows the dead and has information relevant to their deaths is asked to contact the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.

