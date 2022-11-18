Binghamton Sertoma Club holds charity night to benefit children in need during the holidays

By Luke Meade
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Sertoma Club hosted a charity night on Nov. 17 at the House of Reardon in Binghamton.

Families from around the community came to support the club by grabbing a bite to eat.

The club works to help supply children and families with gifts during the Christmas season.

12 News spoke with Mary-Beth Smith with the Binghamton Sertoma Club about getting to help those in need this holiday season.

“It’s not that we are working on giving them just gifts, but we also teach them, they are part of the Sertoma club, and they learn about giving to the community and service to mankind which is what we are.” said Mary-Beth Smith.

This fundraiser goes toward their holiday adopt-a-family cause with a portion of the proceeds supporting families in need during the holidays.

