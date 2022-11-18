Brawl at Kampai leaves people hurt, police investigating

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department and several other agencies responded to a fight at the Kampai Japanese Steakhouse Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to the restaurant around 10 p.m. after multiple calls of a large fight taking place at the steakhouse. An investigation revealed that four males entered the restaurant and immediately began to fight with members of a large party that was already at the steakhouse for some time before the fight.

The four males left the restaurant before the arrival of officers. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers have not identified any suspects.

The police department said officers encountered many people trying to leave the area upon their arrival. Police said most of the people who were interviewed by officers did not cooperate.

One male was taken to Wilson Hospital for injuries to his forehead and was later released. A few other minor injuries were reported. Police reported that one male was taken into custody by a different law enforcement agency on a warrant.

A handgun was displayed during the altercation, police said, but evidence suggests no one was shot. Police said it is believed the incident is not random as the individuals at the restaurant were specifically targeted.

The restaurant said no employees or staff were hurt in the altercation and thanked police for responding to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vestal Police Detectives at 607-754-2477.

