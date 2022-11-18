Celebrations on the Avenue: Holiday Market Weekend

(MGN)
By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Shop, sip and get into the holiday spirit!

25 different local boutiques, craft and food vendors will be getting ready for the holidays on Washington Avenue Friday and Saturday. For event details, check out the Facebook event page. There will also be Christmas photos and a cocoa bar.

On Friday, the event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday it will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found dead in vehicle outside Chemung County apartments
Police identify man found dead at Waverly Glen Park
Endwell comedian to share spotlight with James Corden on The Late Late Show
Binghamton University
SUNY-wide funding for hiring initiative, Binghamton University gets millions
Brick
County residents take home piece of IBM history with country club bricks

Latest News

Excellus opens new community resource center
Pet of the Week: Shadow the cat & Happy the dog
Binghamtonics to perform ‘Settle Down’ at Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
One of the displays from the Broome County Festival of Lights 2021.
Festival of Lights returns to Otsiningo Park