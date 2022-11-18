Celebrations on the Avenue: Holiday Market Weekend

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Shop, sip and get into the holiday spirit!

25 different local boutiques, craft and food vendors will be getting ready for the holidays on Washington Avenue Friday and Saturday. For event details, check out the Facebook event page. There will also be Christmas photos and a cocoa bar.

On Friday, the event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday it will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.