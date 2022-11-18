A cold and windy weekend ahead

Tonight: Early flurries give way to clearing skies. Cold. Winds up to near 20 MPH. Low: 18-26.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Windy and cold. Gusts nearing 20 MPH. High: 27-35.

Saturday Night: Very windy and cold. Gusts nearing 35 MPH and wind chills in the single digits. Low: 17-25.

Sunday: Very cold, with wind chills in the low teens and single digits. Gusts nearing 30+ MPH. Flurries. High: 29. Low: 17.

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 38. Low: 21.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 42. Low: 24.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 47. Low: 28.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy. Mild. High: 46. Low: 33.

Friday: Rain and snow showers. High: 44. Low: 31.

Forecast Discussion:

After some early evening flurries, clearing will begin late as high pressure builds in. It will be very cold, with lows falling into the teens and low-20s.

Temperatures for the weekend will remain on the cold side, with highs both days in the upper-20s and low-30s. It will remain dry for Saturday, but winds will start to pick up, with gusts near 35 MPH as we head into the day Sunday. Wind chill values will be in the low teens and single digits. Flurries will develop Sunday as a weak system moves across the area.

High pressure regains control Monday through Wednesday, giving us partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable as well, with highs in the upper-30s Monday to mid-40s by Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will remain dry, but we will remain under thick cloud cover. Friday will feature two low pressure systems crossing the area, giving us rain and snow showers throughout the day.

