Excellus opens new community resource center

(WBNG) -- Excellus has opened a new community resource center for the Greater Binghamton Area. The center is located at 47 Riverside Dr. in Binghamton.

Excellus, a not-for-profit healthcare company, said the center was built because it “believed” in the community. The center offers retail sales consulting, customer care advocacy, monthly seminars for medicare members and more.

Appointments can be made but walk-ins are always welcomed.

