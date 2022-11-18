Festival of Lights returns to Otsiningo Park

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Festival of Lights returns for its third year. Every year, the special light showcases are at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

The festival begins Nov. 21 and ends Jan. 1 Monday to Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

There will be fireworks on Nov. 25, Dec. 17 and Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

The cost is $25 per vehicle or $50 for a season pass.

