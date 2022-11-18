Ithaca man indicted on murder charge for deadly stabbing

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- An Ithaca man has been indicted on a three-count murder charge, the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, was indicted by a grand jury for the three-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Van Houten said Jordan was charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of Michael S. Monore. The stabbing occurred on Oct. 28 around 1 a.m. near the Tompkins County Public Library on the Six Mile Creek Walk.

Jordan was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.

The Ithaca Police Department and New York State Forensic Identification Unit investigated the case.

