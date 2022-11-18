More than 1,500 coats collected for WBNG Coats for Kids Drive

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST
(WBNG) -- WBNG collected more than 1,500 coats for its annual 2022 Coats for Kids coat drive.

Bates Troy collected the coats for cleaning and counted a total of 1,532 coats for children in need of one this year. This is 200 more coats than last year.

The drive ran from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4. and coats were dropped off at Tioga State Bank locations, Endwell Family Physicians, Bryant Heating & Air Conditioning, Hatala Orthodontics, Security Mutual Life, Tier Pediatrics and Servpro.

Thanks to all who donated a coat.

