More wind and cold

Scattered Lake Effect
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ 30% High 34 (30-36) Wind SW 10-20 G25 mph

Wind and cold means lake effect snow showers again Friday. Accumulations will be light,

but there could be some heavier bursts of snow. Wind Chills will be in the 20s. Snow

showers through the evening with skies turning mostly clear.

Cold and quiet Saturday with highs near freezing. A low to our north will give us a few

snow showers Sunday.

Partly cloudy next week. A little warmer Tuesday into Wednesday with highs

near 40. Thanksgiving looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

