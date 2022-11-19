American Civic Association holds welcome dinner and information night for refugees in the area

American Civic Association
American Civic Association(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Civic Association held a free welcome dinner and information night for refugees in our area at their building in downtown Binghamton.

Families and other refugees from the community came to eat a Thanksgiving meal, get household items and clothing, and learn about resources in our area.

12 News spoke with Joseph Seif, the social service program manager with the American Civic Association about getting the chance to help refugees in need around our area.

“As an immigrant myself it feels like I am giving back to a lot of people, I know how they feel and I know the feelings they are going through, the steps they are going through. It’s definitely not easy.” said Joseph Seif.

The members of the American Civic Association were happy to get the chance to provide resources to new members in our community.

