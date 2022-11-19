Cold weather continues

Snow showers tonight
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 30% Low 18 (14-20) Wind SW becoming W 10-20 G25 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

It’s been a cold and and windy day, but our weather has been quiet. A cold front will give us

some clouds and snow showers tonight, it’s also going to reinforce the cold air.

Sunday will be windy and cold with snow showers. Snow squalls are possible.

After we get through the wind, cold and snow, next week is looking nice. High pressure gives us

sunshine and temperatures will be on the rise. Partly cloudy skies for Monday into Thursday.

Temperatures climb from the 30s into the 40s.

A cold front will bring changes later in the week. Clouds and mixed showers Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl at Kampai leaves people hurt, police investigating
Authorities reveal names of 2 found dead outside Chemung County apartments
Endwell comedian to share spotlight with James Corden on The Late Late Show
2 found dead in vehicle outside Chemung County apartments
Ithaca man indicted on murder charge for deadly stabbing

Latest News

A cold and windy weekend ahead
wbng
More wind and cold
No massive snows for us
Is there any snow accumulation in our forecast?
wbng
Lake Effect Snow