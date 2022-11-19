Cold weather continues

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 30% Low 18 (14-20) Wind SW becoming W 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

It’s been a cold and and windy day, but our weather has been quiet. A cold front will give us

some clouds and snow showers tonight, it’s also going to reinforce the cold air.

Sunday will be windy and cold with snow showers. Snow squalls are possible.

After we get through the wind, cold and snow, next week is looking nice. High pressure gives us

sunshine and temperatures will be on the rise. Partly cloudy skies for Monday into Thursday.

Temperatures climb from the 30s into the 40s.

A cold front will bring changes later in the week. Clouds and mixed showers Friday and Saturday.

