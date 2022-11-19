How a local Windsor resident is helping high school seniors, in honor of her late granddaughter.

WINDSOR (WBNG) - On Friday, Nov 18. Windsor resident Iva Jean Tennant loaded up a 26-foot U-Haul to take back bottles and cans for redemption and taking those proceeds to put towards the “Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Scholarship fund” which awards scholarships to graduating seniors.

After losing her four-year-old granddaughter in a motor vehicle accident, Tennant said she decided to turn her pain into purpose by helping high school seniors in the community with college funds while also raising awareness for drivers’ safety.

“In order for the students to compete for a scholarship they have to do a project that promotes child safety and Moter vehicle to make people aware of how important it is to always buckle up always put the child in the car make sure everybody is there before you take off” said Iva Jean Tennant.

She said, for the past eight years she has given over $40,000 to 55 graduating seniors across Broome County,

“We guarantee to give out at least one $1,000 scholarship but we’ve always given out more” said Iva Jean Tennant.

She said they redeemed 34,765 bottles and cans for $2,086 on Friday and her goal is to raise $8,000 dollars for next year’s scholarship fund.

Tennant said she also accepts money donations and is currently collecting bottles, and cans to go towards next year’s scholarship. If you are interested in donating, you can contact Tennant through her Facebook page or email tennantij@aol.com.

