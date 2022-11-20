Binghamton men’s basketball drops second-straight with 75-60 loss to Sacred Heart

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Sacred Heart overcame an early deficit to defeat the Binghamton Bearcats 75-60 Saturday afternoon.

Sacred Heart ended the first half strong, and the Pioneers carried that into the second half to take a double-digit lead for the rest of the game. The Bearcats struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 25% on 20 three-point attempts, while the Pioneers shot nearly 50% from the floor in the second half and hit five of their seven three-pointers in the second.

Binghamton started strong taking an early double-digit lead in the first six minutes of the contest. The Bearcats led 24-19 in the first half, before the Pioneers finished the half on a 10-0 run to take a 29-24 lead into the break. Sacred Heart went on a 16-4 run in the first six minutes of the second half, and they remained in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.

