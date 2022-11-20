Binghamton men’s basketball drops second-straight with 75-60 loss to Sacred Heart

Binghamton guard Jacob Falko (right) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA Men's Basketball...
Binghamton guard Jacob Falko (right) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA Men's Basketball game against Sacred Heart on Noverber 19, 2022.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Sacred Heart overcame an early deficit to defeat the Binghamton Bearcats 75-60 Saturday afternoon.

Sacred Heart ended the first half strong, and the Pioneers carried that into the second half to take a double-digit lead for the rest of the game. The Bearcats struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 25% on 20 three-point attempts, while the Pioneers shot nearly 50% from the floor in the second half and hit five of their seven three-pointers in the second.

Binghamton started strong taking an early double-digit lead in the first six minutes of the contest. The Bearcats led 24-19 in the first half, before the Pioneers finished the half on a 10-0 run to take a 29-24 lead into the break. Sacred Heart went on a 16-4 run in the first six minutes of the second half, and they remained in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.

