Binghamton volleyball sees season end with loss to New Hampshire in conference semifinal

By Jacob Russo
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Top-seed and host Binghamton volleyball lost two all-conference players to injury, losing to four-seed New Hampshire in the America East semifinals 3-0 Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats won 30-28, 25-23, 25-16 to advance to Sunday’s championship match, where they will face second-seeded UMBC for the tournament title.

The Bearcats, already playing without all-conference setter Lottie Scully, hung tough in two tight sets but then lost first-team all-conference hitter Stefana Stan part of the way through the third set and couldn’t recover. Binghamton had beaten UNH twice during the regular season, winning 3-0 and 3-2. It was just the second time BU has suffered a 3-0 sweep all season (3-0 to Boston College on Aug. 27).

Binghamton hit just .197 for the match, one of their lowest percentages of the season.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl at Kampai leaves people hurt, police investigating
Authorities reveal names of 2 found dead outside Chemung County apartments
Endwell comedian to share spotlight with James Corden on The Late Late Show
2 found dead in vehicle outside Chemung County apartments
Ithaca man indicted on murder charge for deadly stabbing

Latest News

Binghamton volleyball sees season end with loss to New Hampshire in conference semifinal
Maine-Endwell running back Ethan Sadler (22) runs upfield during the third quarter of the Class...
#1 Maine-Endwell football moves into Class B Semifinals with dominant win over Homer
#1 Maine-Endwell football moves into Class B Semifinals with dominant win over Homer
Waverly football’s season comes to end in quarterfinals with loss to General Brown
Binghamton men’s basketball drops second-straight with 75-60 loss to Sacred Heart