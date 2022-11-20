Binghamton volleyball sees season end with loss to New Hampshire in conference semifinal

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Top-seed and host Binghamton volleyball lost two all-conference players to injury, losing to four-seed New Hampshire in the America East semifinals 3-0 Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats won 30-28, 25-23, 25-16 to advance to Sunday’s championship match, where they will face second-seeded UMBC for the tournament title.

The Bearcats, already playing without all-conference setter Lottie Scully, hung tough in two tight sets but then lost first-team all-conference hitter Stefana Stan part of the way through the third set and couldn’t recover. Binghamton had beaten UNH twice during the regular season, winning 3-0 and 3-2. It was just the second time BU has suffered a 3-0 sweep all season (3-0 to Boston College on Aug. 27).

Binghamton hit just .197 for the match, one of their lowest percentages of the season.

