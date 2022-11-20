Community smashes Halloween pumpkins to be used for composting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Broome County residents had the opportunity to blow off some steam while helping the environment Saturday.

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market and Cornell Coopertaive Extension of Broome County invited residents to bring their Halloween Jack-O-Lanterns and gourdes for a pumpkin smash.

Recyling and Composting Educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Josh Enderle, said all smashed pumpkins will be composted in their community compost bins -- giving residents the chance to learn about the importance of composting while having a smashing good time.

“Composting our pumpkins saves them from going to the landfill, where they would take up space,” said Enderle. “They get smelly and it creates methane. Landfills are one of the largest sources of methane in the state so instead of having that, we’re going to compost them -- returning the nutrients back to the soil.”

Enderle said he is happy to be able to continue to educate people in the community about the importance of composting.

