Less frigid to start week

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 12-21.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. High: 34-39.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 20-27.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. High: 43. Low: 26.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 45. Low: 28.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy. Mild. High: 48. Low: 34.

Friday: Rain and snow showers. High: 46. Low: 36.

Saturday: Rain and snow showers. High: 42. Low: 31.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 43. Low: 25.

Forecast Discussion:

Another cold night, with partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the low double digits to near 20.

The frigid Arctic air leaves the region as we head into the holiday week. Highs on Monday will reach into the mid-to-upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures begin to warm as we head toward Thanksgiving. Dry conditions will remain as well, so traveling will not be an issue.

Friday into Saturday we are tracking an area of low pressure that will give the region rain showers Friday night before some snow mixes in higher elevations. The system moves out Sunday, leading to cloudy skies but dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.