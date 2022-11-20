Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub.

Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at at 11:57 p.m.

The police department tweeted that it planned an 8 a.m. news conference at the Police Operations Center about the shooting.

Police say the suspect is in custody at the hospital but has not yet been identified publicly, as of Sunday morning, according to KKTV.

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a “Drag Diva Drag Show” on Saturdays, according to its website.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club posted on its Facebook page. It said its prayers were with victims and families, and “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

