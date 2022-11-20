Waverly football season comes to end in quarterfinals with loss to General Brown

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CICERO, N.Y. (WBNG) - General Brown jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, and top-ranked Waverly could never recover, falling to the Lions 29-14.

Kaleb Natali and Gabe Malcolm scored on the ground in the first quarter to put the Lions up 14-0. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso scored a rushing touchdown of his own to make it 14-7 heading into halftime. General Brown outscored the Wolverines in the second half as well, ending Waverly’s season in Cicero.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl at Kampai leaves people hurt, police investigating
Authorities reveal names of 2 found dead outside Chemung County apartments
Endwell comedian to share spotlight with James Corden on The Late Late Show
2 found dead in vehicle outside Chemung County apartments
Ithaca man indicted on murder charge for deadly stabbing

Latest News

Binghamton volleyball sees season end with loss to New Hampshire in conference semifinal
Maine-Endwell running back Ethan Sadler (22) runs upfield during the third quarter of the Class...
#1 Maine-Endwell football moves into Class B Semifinals with dominant win over Homer
#1 Maine-Endwell football moves into Class B Semifinals with dominant win over Homer
Waverly football’s season comes to end in quarterfinals with loss to General Brown
Binghamton men’s basketball drops second-straight with 75-60 loss to Sacred Heart