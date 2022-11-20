Waverly football season comes to end in quarterfinals with loss to General Brown

CICERO, N.Y. (WBNG) - General Brown jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, and top-ranked Waverly could never recover, falling to the Lions 29-14.

Kaleb Natali and Gabe Malcolm scored on the ground in the first quarter to put the Lions up 14-0. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso scored a rushing touchdown of his own to make it 14-7 heading into halftime. General Brown outscored the Wolverines in the second half as well, ending Waverly’s season in Cicero.

