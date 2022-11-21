$100K announced for rehabilitation of Binghamton ‘Randall House’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that $100,000 will be used to support the rehabilitation of the Roberson Museum’s “Randall House.”

The Randall House was built in the 1830s and is a registered local landmark. Binghamton officials said it was one of the oldest structures in the city. The restoration will include repairs to the building’s structural foundation and work to reinforce its wood beams, which are 200-years-old.

“We must protect Binghamton’s historic assets so they can thrive for generations to come,” said Mayor Kraham. “This funding will support structural stabilization and historic rehabilitation so Randall House can be an asset to Roberson Museum and grow our local arts community.”

The city noted that past owners of the Randall House included Daniel Leroy, John Collier and James S. Hawley. It was sold by Hiram Randall to Roberson in the 1960s.

“After many years of vacancy, we couldn’t be happier to welcome a fellow arts organization to the historic Randall House on Roberson’s campus,” said Executive Director of the Roberson Museum Michael Grasso. “Discoveries in Sculpture has big plans for the restoration and use of this wonderful old building. Thanks to Mayor Kraham’s office and the City of Binghamton, Randall House will once again have a new life, increasing access to the arts for countless families and preserving one of Binghamton’s oldest buildings.”

Discoveries in Sculpture will occupy the Randall House once rehab efforts are complete. Discover in Sculpture creates evocative sculptures from natural and man-made objects in the local environment. Many of its works have been displayed at the Roberson Museum.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the support we have received from Mayor Kraham and his administration for the restoration of the Randall House, one of Binghamton’s iconic historic homes, for use as a dedicated gallery and studio space for local artists,” said, President of Discoveries in Sculpture Keith Osberg. “This funding from the City of Binghamton represents a significant contribution toward covering the overall costs associated with bringing the Randall House back to full useability. We will be seeking additional funding necessary to be able to complete the renovation, with the intention of starting the work this spring.”

The funding will come from the Binghamton Community Development Block Grant allocation.

