Lots of quiet weather this week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 21-26

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 40-45

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 24-29

Forecast Discussion: We are going to be treated with some really quiet weather for this Thanksgiving week! Tuesday is dry with sun and clouds with highs in the 40s. Wednesday also looks quite nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Thanksgiving Day brings zero weather concerns. Expect more clouds, but there is not threat of any impactful weather. Highs stay in the 40s.

Black Friday brings the next chance of rain. A few flakes could mix in but we’ll dry out Saturday with a short-lived ridge of high pressure and sun.

Another disturbance slides in Sunday with a good chance of rain and possibly some wet snow flakes. Chance of rain is 60%.

