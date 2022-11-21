New Jersey man killed in UTV crash in Delaware County

TOMPKINS, NY (WBNG) -- One person was killed in a UTV crash in the Town of Tompkins over the weekend, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to Carcass Brook Road for a report of the crash. The investigation revealed that William Youhas, 45, of New Jersey was killed when he lost control of the UTV and it overturned. Youhan was partially ejected from the vehicle, resulting in the UTV overturning and pinning him between the vehicle and the road.

Life-saving efforts were attempted but ultimately did not succeed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Trout Creek Fire Department, Walton Fire & EMS, Lifenet Helicopter Service and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police also responded to the incident.

