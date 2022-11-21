New York Giants drop home game to Detroit, 31-18

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs the ball against New York Giants cornerback...
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs the ball against New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)(John Munson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18.

The Lions posted consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017. Williams scored on runs of 4, 1 and 1 yards and the Lions’ much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl at Kampai leaves people hurt, police investigating
Authorities reveal names of 2 found dead outside Chemung County apartments
How a local Windsor resident is helping high school seniors, in honor of her late granddaughter.
Endwell comedian to share spotlight with James Corden on The Late Late Show
Union-Endicott players Nick Lang (9) and Michael Moody during pregame of the Class A state...
Union-Endicott wins over West Genesee in Class A State Quarterfinals, 42-7

Latest News

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes in the second half against the...
Bills bounce back from last week’s loss with win over Cleveland
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) makes a pass while under pressure by New York...
Jets fall to New England on last-minute punt return, 10-3
Binghamton volleyball sees season end with loss to New Hampshire in conference semifinal
Maine-Endwell running back Ethan Sadler (22) runs upfield during the third quarter of the Class...
#1 Maine-Endwell football moves into Class B Semifinals with dominant win over Homer