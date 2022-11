OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego Bowl will host its 15th free Black Friday bowling for children on Nov. 25. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be free soda and pizza.

Organizers said there were around 100 children who came to bowl last year.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

